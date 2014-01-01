drink more water

Customized tracking and personalized reminders take you there—fast.
Track your water consumption by day, week, or year. See at a glance how you're doing.
Snap a picture and add your own glasses. It makes logging your water even faster.
Get reminders when you need them and build a good water habit.
Unlock reminders, get a lifetime subscription to new features as they come out. *Upgrade available via in-app purchase.
Reminders will help keep you on goal and drinking water.
Integrate with Fitbit for seamless recording.